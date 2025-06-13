Bilawal-led MPs reach Brussels to counter Indian narrative

BRUSSELS: Pakistan’s diplomatic delegation led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Brussels, the European Union headquarters after successful visits to Washington, New York and London.

The purpose of the visit of the delegation appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to present Pakistan’s position on the recent tensions with India and highlight the importance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, a news release said Thursday.

The delegation will hold meetings with senior officials of the European Union and Belgium.

On arrival in Brussels, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi and officials posted at the Pakistani Embassy.

The parliamentary delegation will inform the European authorities about India’s anti-Pakistan intentions and aggressive actions. It will give an effective response to the “Indian disinformation campaign” regarding India’s aggression and the Indo-Pakistan conflict.

Along with the European authorities, the parliamentary delegation is also scheduled to meet leading European think tanks and international media representatives in Brussels.

Other members of the delegation include Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Harmony Dr Musadik Masood Malik; Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Harmony and former Minister for Information and Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman; Chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar; former Minister for Commerce, Defence and Foreign Affairs Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan; MQM’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate and former Minister for Maritime Affairs Senator Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari.

Earlier, in an interview with BBC, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said “if India attempts to cut off Pakistan’s water supply, it could lead to serious consequences.”

“If India blocks our water, war will be inevitable,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cautioned Modi government.

The PPP chairman asserted that Pakistan’s position on key issues is “truthful and robust.” He said Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism are recognized and acknowledged in the United States.

Bilawal stated, “The US is well aware of how we deal with terrorist groups.” The former FM further added that the US has observed up close how Pakistan has taken action against all extremist groups. He also underlined Pakistan’s compliance with international standards, saying, “Pakistan has completed the entire FATF process.”

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the UK’s government to continue playing a proactive role in promoting de-escalation and facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and India. He was talking to UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Hamish Falconer in London, while leading high-level parliamentary delegation of Pakistan.

The discussions focused on addressing escalating regional tensions following recent Indian military provocations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari commended the UK’s efforts and statements by its leadership on the importance of restraint, engagement, dialogue and diplomatic path forward.