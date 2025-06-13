AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
First PIA post-Hajj flight arrives at Karachi

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has commenced its post-Hajj flights from Jeddah to various cities in Pakistan, bringing back Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia.

According to the details, the first PIA post-Hajj flight for Karachi, PK-836, arrived at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Thursday afternoon with 318 Hujjaj.

The Hujjaj were welcomed and received by PIA, ASF senior officials. The PIA post-Hajj operation is continuing and more than 1,000 Hujjaj have been brought back to Pakistan. The post-Hajj operation, which began on June 10, will continue until July 10, 2025.

