‘Read Japan Project’: Japanese CG donates 32 books to KU

KARACHI: The Consul General of Japan in Karachi, in collaboration with the Tokyo Foundation, attended a book handover ceremony at the University of Karachi on Thursday. The event marked the donation of 32 books under the “READ JAPAN PROJECT,” a cultural initiative by the Tokyo Foundation aimed at promoting global understanding of Japan through books.

The books were officially presented by Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hattori Masaru, on behalf of the Tokyo Foundation, to the University of Karachi. The carefully selected titles span a wide range of themes including Japanese history, art, politics, literature, and philosophy.

Consul General HATTORI, in his address, underlined the importance of academic and cultural exchange in strengthening the longstanding ties between Japan and Pakistan. He expressed his hope that the donated books would not only become a valuable resource for researchers and students seeking to explore an accurate picture of Japan, but also for opinion leaders and intellectuals interested in Japan.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi highlighted that books are a wonderful gift to understand and exchange cultures. He also underlined that Pakistan as a nation can learn from Japan to progress in the modern era as Japan made education one of their top priorities to excel in the world. He further said that spending money on education is not an “expenditure” but rather an “investment” in the future. He wholeheartedly thanked the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi and the Tokyo Foundation for the book donation and hoped such collaborations would continue in the future.

The Tokyo Foundation’s “READ JAPAN PROJECT” has been donating English books to libraries and research institutions around the world since 2008, exemplifying Japan’s belief in spreading knowledge and promoting cultural diplomacy by providing academic institutions worldwide with access to high-quality literature on Japan.

