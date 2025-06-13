Dust storms & rain-thundershowers likely from today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast a significant shift in weather conditions for the upper and central parts of the country from June 13 to 16, predicting dust storms and rain-thundershowers with occasional gaps.

The much-anticipated weather activity is also expected to bring a welcome relief from the ongoing severe heat wave conditions.

According to the Met Office, moist currents are currently penetrating the upper regions of the country, while a westerly wave is likely to approach the northern areas on June 13.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread dust storms and rain-thundershowers accompanied in some areas by isolated hailstorms are expected.

From June 13 to 16, rain and dust storms are expected in northern areas including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Chitral, Swat, Dir, Malakand, Mansehra, Kohistan, and Abbottabad.

On June 13 and 16, similar weather is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and other cities across central Punjab. Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, and southern districts like Bannu, DI Khan, and Waziristan may also be affected. Northern Balochistan and upper Sindh may experience rain and dust storms during this time as well.

The weather office warns that strong winds, lightning, hail, and thunderstorms could damage trees, power lines, vehicles, and solar panels in some areas. People are advised to take precautions during this period, especially in places where weather conditions may become severe.

The ongoing heat wave, which has made life difficult in many parts of the country, is expected to ease as the weather changes.

Farmers should plan their work according to the forecast to avoid crop damage. Travellers and tourists in northern areas should be careful and stay informed. All residents are advised to stay indoors during storms and secure loose items outside their homes.

Authorities have been asked to stay alert and take necessary steps to respond quickly to any emergency situations. The Met Office will continue to provide weather updates in the coming days.

