Jun 13, 2025
Pakistan

Punjab becomes first province to implement child policy: CM

Recorder Report Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 07:00am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Punjab has become the first province to implement child protection policy for the safe future of children.

She highlighted, “Punjab is ensuring the protection of children’s rights by establishing the first Virtual Child Safety Station.”

The Chief Minister in her message on the World Day Against Child Labour said, “Child labour is absolutely intolerable, children are my red line. In today’s era, incidents of child labour are a colossal tragedy for humanity. Forced child labour is a moment of grave concern for the conscious citizens of the society.”

She highlighted, “Children should have pens, books and laptops in their hands instead of tools and bricks. Children who are forced to bear the burden of forced child labour at a tender age instead of holding a pen in their hands is a big question mark for every civilized society.”

She outlined, “If the childhood of an innocent child is not protected, the society will be deprived of useful citizens in times to come. I deem child labour not just a problem as it will put at stake bright future of our coming generations. Effective steps are being taken to eliminate child labour.”

The CM emphasized, “The Punjab government is taking effective measures against child labour. They are being freed from forced labour and are driven towards attaining education. We want such a Punjab where every child is not forced to do child labour and by getting education and knowledge, the bright future of the nation will be guaranteed.”

