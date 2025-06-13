AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.05%)
CPHL 85.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-3.32%)
FCCL 46.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
FLYNG 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-6.22%)
HUBC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.47%)
KOSM 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.11%)
MLCF 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
OGDC 209.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.24%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.97%)
POWER 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.06%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-2.06%)
PRL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.4%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.57%)
SEARL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.9%)
SSGC 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
SYM 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.26%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.82%)
BR100 13,033 Decreased By -212 (-1.6%)
BR30 37,730 Decreased By -741.3 (-1.93%)
KSE100 122,140 Decreased By -1953.2 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,945 Decreased By -591.5 (-1.58%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-13

National Open Data Portal launched

Recorder Report Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 07:07am

LAHORE: The National Center in Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBC) at LUMS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI), hosted the Pakistan Open Data Conference 2025 in Islamabad. The event marked a pivotal moment in the country’s digital transformation journey with the official launch of the National Open Data Portal (NODP).

This first-of-its-kind portal, developed by NCBC at LUMS, will serve as Pakistan’s central platform for public access to government datasets across vital sectors such as health, education, economy, environment, infrastructure, and demographics. The portal is designed to promote transparency, empower researchers and civil society, and enable data-driven policymaking and innovation.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary inaugurated the portal and commended the achievement of the NCBC and the LUMS team in making this national platform a reality.

He noted that it was a great privilege to be part of the journey that led to the establishment of NCBC, which he said has played a pivotal role in building local capacity in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. He stated that “Pakistan’s development narrative will now be written in code and understood through data,” adding that leveraging digital tools is no longer optional but an urgent national priority.

He emphasized that the launch of the National Open Data Portal marks another major milestone, one that will empower policymakers, researchers, and the public by providing access to valuable, structured datasets across key sectors supporting better decision-making, innovation, and transparency for a stronger, more data-informed Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal concluded with a powerful message: “In a rapidly digitizing world, it is no longer enough to make declarations – we must deliver results. Let us unite – government, academia, industry, and our youth – to build a data-smart, cloud-enabled, globally competitive Pakistan. The launch of the National Open Data Portal is not the conclusion – it is the beginning of a new era”.

Dr Naveed Arshad, Director of NCBC at LUMS, welcomed participants by highlighting the strategic importance of open data in enabling a digitally empowered Pakistan. He remarked that “data is the new oil but unlike oil, the more we share it, the more value we unlock.” He added that the launch of the Open Data Portal is a critical investment in transparency, knowledge-sharing, and innovation for Pakistan’s digital future.

Reflecting on the establishment of NCBC at LUMS in 2018, made possible through the generous support of the Government of Pakistan, he shared that working alongside 12 partner institutions across the country has been a journey of collective growth and technical excellence. He acknowledged the dedication of all contributors to the effort, emphasizing that their commitment deserves the highest appreciation and recognition.

The conference brought together senior stakeholders from government, academia, development partners, and the tech industry for strategic discussions on the role of open data in advancing inclusive development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LUMS Ministry of Planning NCBC National Open Data Portal

Comments

200 characters

National Open Data Portal launched

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories