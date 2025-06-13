National Open Data Portal launched

LAHORE: The National Center in Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBC) at LUMS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI), hosted the Pakistan Open Data Conference 2025 in Islamabad. The event marked a pivotal moment in the country’s digital transformation journey with the official launch of the National Open Data Portal (NODP).

This first-of-its-kind portal, developed by NCBC at LUMS, will serve as Pakistan’s central platform for public access to government datasets across vital sectors such as health, education, economy, environment, infrastructure, and demographics. The portal is designed to promote transparency, empower researchers and civil society, and enable data-driven policymaking and innovation.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary inaugurated the portal and commended the achievement of the NCBC and the LUMS team in making this national platform a reality.

He noted that it was a great privilege to be part of the journey that led to the establishment of NCBC, which he said has played a pivotal role in building local capacity in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. He stated that “Pakistan’s development narrative will now be written in code and understood through data,” adding that leveraging digital tools is no longer optional but an urgent national priority.

He emphasized that the launch of the National Open Data Portal marks another major milestone, one that will empower policymakers, researchers, and the public by providing access to valuable, structured datasets across key sectors supporting better decision-making, innovation, and transparency for a stronger, more data-informed Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal concluded with a powerful message: “In a rapidly digitizing world, it is no longer enough to make declarations – we must deliver results. Let us unite – government, academia, industry, and our youth – to build a data-smart, cloud-enabled, globally competitive Pakistan. The launch of the National Open Data Portal is not the conclusion – it is the beginning of a new era”.

Dr Naveed Arshad, Director of NCBC at LUMS, welcomed participants by highlighting the strategic importance of open data in enabling a digitally empowered Pakistan. He remarked that “data is the new oil but unlike oil, the more we share it, the more value we unlock.” He added that the launch of the Open Data Portal is a critical investment in transparency, knowledge-sharing, and innovation for Pakistan’s digital future.

Reflecting on the establishment of NCBC at LUMS in 2018, made possible through the generous support of the Government of Pakistan, he shared that working alongside 12 partner institutions across the country has been a journey of collective growth and technical excellence. He acknowledged the dedication of all contributors to the effort, emphasizing that their commitment deserves the highest appreciation and recognition.

The conference brought together senior stakeholders from government, academia, development partners, and the tech industry for strategic discussions on the role of open data in advancing inclusive development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025