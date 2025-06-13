AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-13

PITB, ISL sign accord to implement PayZen

Recorder Report Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and International School Lahore (ISL) have signed an agreement to implement PayZen, a fintech solution developed by PITB, to streamline and digitise the school’s fee collection processes.

According to the PITB, the agreement was signed in the presence of ISL Principal Shahzad Tahir, Ad Astra Innovations (BizLinks Partner) representative Hassaan Agha and PITB Senior Program Manager Irfan Tahir.

As part of the agreement, the PITB will lead the development, integration, and maintenance of the PayZen web-based platform, empowering ISL to manage collections digitally via multiple channels, including mobile banking, ATMs, and debit/credit cards. The system will also offer a robust administrative dashboard, equipping ISL with real-time financial updates, improved transparency, and comprehensive oversight.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said “PayZen is a secure and user-friendly platform that enables transparency, efficiency, and growth. It will allow ISL to modernise its financial operations,” he added. As part of the implementation process, the PITB will also provide hands-on training to the school’s administrative staff and ensure continuous technical support for uninterrupted and secure system functionality.

PITB ISL PayZen International School Lahore

