Pakistan Print 2025-06-13

UAF VC, German diplomat discuss areas of mutual collaborations

Press Release Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 07:45am

FAISALABAD: Jan Gerald Krausser, Head of Communications and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of Germany called on Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad at VC Chamber and discussed the areas of mutual collaborations.

The areas of faculty-students exchange, research, and language and technology came under discussion.

Jan Gerald Krausser briefed about the scholarships and German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). He said that with exchange propgramme, we will learn from each other experiences. He emphasized the significance of academic and cultural exchanges in bilateral ties. He said that these connections bring together academic excellence from both countries.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the UAF was enjoying good relations with University of Kassel, Germany and other German universities. He said the many UAF faculty members benefited from German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). He said that enhanced ties with German Universities would help learn each other experiences.

