IWT in ‘abeyance’: a national wake-up call

On April 24, 2025, India’s sudden and unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) jolted the foundations of regional stability and transboundary water diplomacy. The move, officially framed as a retaliatory response to the tragic Pahalgam incident of two days earlier, was more than a symbolic gesture.

It marked a watershed moment in the history of South Asia’s most critical water-sharing agreement—one that has functioned for over six decades as a buffer against hot war, a framework for peaceful negotiation, and a model for international cooperation. For Pakistan, a country overwhelmingly dependent on the Indus River system, the stakes could not be higher.

The decision threatens not only the equitable distribution of a vital natural resource but also Pakistan’s economic integrity, food security, and internal cohesion. In addition, India’s blatant suspension of a sanctified treaty was a proof that all earlier actions to somehow jeopordise Pakistan’s water re-source was in fact a prelude to its present conduct and a part of its belligerence towards all of its negotiations.

Since its signing in 1960 under the auspices of the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty has been regarded as one of the most successful and durable international agreements in modern history. It divides control of six rivers—allocating the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) to India and the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) to Pakistan. This arrangement has withstood wars, crises, and prolonged diplomatic freeze.

The treaty also established the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC), a forum for technical exchanges and dispute resolution, supported by a three-tier settlement mechanism that includes neutral experts and arbitration. Unfortunately, India’s suspension of the treaty bypasses these institutional mechanisms, undermining both the letter and the spirit of the agreement.

It erodes long-standing norms of international water law, particularly the principles of equitable utilization, no significant harm, and prior notification. Besides, any other incident — even if tangential to the treaty, cannot ever be considered as having effect on this venerated document.

The implications for Pakistan are profound. The Indus River system is not merely a source of water — it is the country’s circulatory system. Approximately 90 percent of Pakistan’s agriculture depends on these rivers, supporting nearly half of the national labour force. The system irrigates 18 million hectares of land and generates around 5,000MW of hydropower. Urban centers such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad rely on it for municipal and industrial use.

In the context of escalating water stress, climate variability, and rapidly declining aquifer levels, any disruption to these flows could have cascading effects: crop failures, food insecurity, inflationary pressures, and mass displacement.

The country faces an existential challenge, caught between upstream political manoeuvring belligerence and downstream vulnerability.

Exacerbating this risk is India’s accelerated development of hydropower projects in the upper Indus basin, particularly in the disputed territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Projects like Nimoo Bazgo and Chutak have already pushed treaty boundaries, while ten new hydropower initiatives — including Achinthang-Sanjak, Parfila, and Khalsti — are further testing the limits.

Though many of these are run-of-river schemes and technically permissible under the IWT, the lack of prior notification and cumulative hydrological impact of these projects undermines treaty’s integrity. It is a classic case of incremental encroachment — each project appears compliant in isolation, but collectively they alter seasonal flows, sediment dynamics, and the broader ecological regime downstream. Unfortunately, India’s past conduct proves the basis that all of the above excesses are by design and an effort to make the treaty at best, simply dysfunctional.

Equally concerning is India’s bid to secure international carbon credits for these hydropower projects under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of the Kyoto Protocol.

The absence of Transboundary Environmental Impact Assessments (TEIAs), despite cross-border implications, allows India to monetize these developments while externalizing ecological and economic costs onto Pakistan. This evasion of accountability not only breaches environmental norms but also highlights deficiencies in global climate finance frameworks, which currently fail to factor in transboundary externalities.

Adding to the strategic complexity is India’s construction of an inland waterway in Ladakh — extending 45 kilometers along the Indus River — supported by newly built barrages. While presented as an infrastructural project aimed at enhancing connectivity, the scale and location raise concerns.

Given Ladakh’s sparse population and rich solar potential, the project’s economic rationale is tenuous. Its strategic utility, however, is apparent: to consolidate control over headwaters and reinforce upper riparian leverage. This must be viewed not as a standalone development but as part of a broader playbook aimed at asserting dominance over shared resources – a norm for India.

India’s rationale for suspending the IWT—couched in the language of national security—is a dangerous precedent. The Prime Minister’s declaration that “water and blood cannot flow together” reflects a disturbing shift in discourse, where essential resources are securitized for political ends. Such rhetoric undermines decades of cooperative riparian governance and opens the door to weaponizing water in bilateral relations.

Global water security experts have long warned of the destabilizing effects of such moves. The consequences, once triggered, may prove difficult to reverse.

Pakistan must now respond with clarity and resolve. The government should immediately invoke Article IX of the IWT to initiate dispute resolution mechanisms and consider seeking recourse at the International Court of Justice. Parallel diplomatic engagement at the United Nations and other international fora will be critical to building moral and legal pressure. The time has come to adopt a forward-leaning posture in water diplomacy and assert Pakistan’s rights under international law.

At the domestic level, institutional preparedness is essential. Priority must be given to fast-tracking strategic water infrastructure such as the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams, improving irrigation efficiency through modern technologies, and revising water pricing to reduce wastage. Smart canal monitoring, watercourse lining, and agro-tech adoption must move from policy papers to implementation. Aligning provincial and federal agendas under a national water resilience framework is no longer optional—it is urgent.

Public awareness is equally critical. Citizens must be informed of the strategic gravity of this issue. Academia, civil society, and industry must be engaged in shaping a national consensus. As the saying goes, “a stitch in time saves nine” — proactive coordination today can avert irreparable damage tomorrow. Once water disputes escalate beyond diplomacy, restoring balance becomes exponentially more difficult. In water conflicts, as in diplomacy, crisis prevention is more effective than crisis management.

In closing, India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty represents more than a treaty violation—it is a challenge to Pakistan’s strategic coherence and sovereign resilience. As water emerges as the new theatre of geopolitical contestation in South Asia, Pakistan must act with foresight, unity, and sophistication. It must understand India’s psyche and the belligerence it shows in such cases, it has to be ensured that the Indus River, cradle of an ancient civilization, must not be allowed to be transformed into a fault line of modern conflict.

The path forward demands calm determination and a readiness to safeguard national interests through lawful, firm, and well-calibrated action. Actually, the effort to thwart Indian designs needs thorough professionalism and resolve. In this arena, as ever, fortune favours the prepared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025