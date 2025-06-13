AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
BOP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.18%)
CPHL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-6.07%)
HUBC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.11%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
OGDC 209.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.75%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.69%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
SEARL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.57%)
SSGC 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.12%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,051 Decreased By -193.6 (-1.46%)
BR30 37,775 Decreased By -696.1 (-1.81%)
KSE100 122,202 Decreased By -1890.8 (-1.52%)
KSE30 36,977 Decreased By -559.5 (-1.49%)
China, HK stocks fall as initial Sino-US trade optimism wanes

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

HONG KONG: Stocks in China and Hong Kong traded lower on Thursday, led by declines in the tech sector, as markets struggled to sustain the positive momentum from the Sino-US trade talks that lacked concrete details.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed about 0.1% lower after wavering through the day, slipping from the three-week high touched on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.4% at close to pull back from the nearly three-month high hit in the previous session.

Tech shares led losses in onshore and offshore markets. The CSI Semiconductor Index shed 1.5%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 2.2%.

Among major losers, chipmaker SMIC fell 2% to a one-week low. Alibaba weakened 3.2% and EV-maker Xpeng slid 6.7%.

The CSI Rare Earth Index closed flat after slipping nearly 1% in the morning session and continued to hover near its seven-month high.

A trade truce between the world’s two biggest economies was back on track, U.S President Donald Trump said, a day after negotiators from Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework to ease bilateral retaliatory tariffs.

Under the agreement, Beijing will lift export curbs on rare earth minerals and the US will restore Chinese students’ access to its universities, Trump said on Truth Social.

Yet the terms remain subject to final approvals, with details notably absent. The 55% tariffs on Chinese imports will also stay, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

“We still don’t know if what Trump says will actually happen. It’s disappointing that the tariffs rates were not dialled down at all and tech curbs on China were not even mentioned,” said Jason Chan, senior investment strategist at Bank of East Asia, Hong Kong.

