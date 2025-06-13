India shares stumble on trade uncertainty

MUMBAI: Indian shares declined on Thursday as lingering uncertainty around the US-China trade deal and mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dented risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.01% to 24,888.2, snapping a six-session winning streak, while the BSE Sensex lost 1% to 81,691.98.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps both fell 1.8% and 1.6%. All the 13 major sectors logged losses.

Global sentiment weakened despite US President Donald Trump claiming a tariff framework with China had been reached as the absence of concrete terms kept markets on edge.

“Markets remain trapped in a fog of mixed signals-no final draft, and Trump’s shifting goalposts,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at Wealthmills Securities.

“The inconsistency and unreliability from the US, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept investors risk averse,” added Bathini

Geopolitical concerns escalated after Iran said it will strike US bases in the Middle East if nuclear talks fail and conflict arises with Washington.