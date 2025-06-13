AIRLINK 152.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.93%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.31%)
CPHL 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.35%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.45%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.33%)
HUBC 136.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.39%)
OGDC 210.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.8%)
PACE 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.75%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.51%)
PPL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.46%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.36%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.15%)
SSGC 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.12%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TRG 62.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.1%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,012 Decreased By -233.3 (-1.76%)
BR30 37,713 Decreased By -758.3 (-1.97%)
KSE100 122,391 Decreased By -1702.5 (-1.37%)
KSE30 37,030 Decreased By -506.5 (-1.35%)
Markets Print 2025-06-13

India shares stumble on trade uncertainty

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

MUMBAI: Indian shares declined on Thursday as lingering uncertainty around the US-China trade deal and mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dented risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.01% to 24,888.2, snapping a six-session winning streak, while the BSE Sensex lost 1% to 81,691.98.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps both fell 1.8% and 1.6%. All the 13 major sectors logged losses.

Global sentiment weakened despite US President Donald Trump claiming a tariff framework with China had been reached as the absence of concrete terms kept markets on edge.

“Markets remain trapped in a fog of mixed signals-no final draft, and Trump’s shifting goalposts,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at Wealthmills Securities.

“The inconsistency and unreliability from the US, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept investors risk averse,” added Bathini

Geopolitical concerns escalated after Iran said it will strike US bases in the Middle East if nuclear talks fail and conflict arises with Washington.

