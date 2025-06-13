AIRLINK 152.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.83%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.4%)
CPHL 85.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.67%)
FCCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.82%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 55.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.1%)
HUBC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 11.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.74%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
MLCF 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
OGDC 209.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.27%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
PAEL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.97%)
POWER 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.99%)
PPL 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.92%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.66%)
PTC 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
SEARL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.36%)
SSGC 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.82%)
BR100 13,050 Decreased By -194.4 (-1.47%)
BR30 37,853 Decreased By -618.3 (-1.61%)
KSE100 122,344 Decreased By -1748.8 (-1.41%)
KSE30 37,007 Decreased By -529.3 (-1.41%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-13

Domestic coffee prices fall in Vietnam

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

HANOI: Vietnam’s domestic coffee prices fell further from a week earlier on Thursday amid sluggish trading, while rising beans stockpiles in Indonesia pushed premiums higher against last week, traders said.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, sold beans at 111,500-112,000 dong ($4.29-$4.30) per kg, down from last week’s 113,500-114,000 dong range. Vietnam is bracing for a tropical storm that may cause heavy rains in the coffee-growing area from Thursday.

“Rain at this point is not so worrisome, but we still have to keep an eye out,” said a trader based in the coffee-growing area, adding activities were tepid. Some farmers still held beans, but with the current prices, “it is very unlikely that they would release beans at the moment”, another trader said.

Vietnam exported 813,000 metric tons of coffee in the January-May period, down 1.8% year-on-year, government data showed. Export revenues for the same period rose 62.3% to $4.7 billion, with May exports at 148,000 tons, a 59% annual rise.

Coffee coffee crop Coffee price

Comments

200 characters

Domestic coffee prices fall in Vietnam

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories