Markets Print 2025-06-13

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,656 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,149 tonnes of import cargo and 125,507 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 125,507 comprised of 75,526 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,601 tonnes ofBulk Cargo, 7,380 tonnes of Dap & 36,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 60,149 comprised of 34,384 Containerized Cargo, 15,698 Clinkers, 467 Rice & 9,600 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Alea, Ginga Saker, Xin Lian Chang, Daphne, Nirvana I & Torm Elizabeth berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

About, 04 ships namely, X-Press Salween, X-Press Pyxis, Bermondi & MT Shalamar sailed form the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Michigan-VII, Global Oriole and Nordic Masa left the port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Hansa Africa and Zhong Hang Sheng are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 194,369 tonnes, comprising 134,972 tonnes imports cargo and 59,397 export cargo carried in 7,564 Containers (4,279 TEUs Imports &3,285 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are thirteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Sea Hunter, Meltemi and Gas Emerald & another ship ‘MSC Janis-III’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Mogas and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Thursday12th June, while two more container ships, MSC Ulsan-III and AS Alexandria are due to arrive at outer anchorage on 13th June, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

