AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
CPHL 88.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.54%)
FCCL 47.36 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-3.3%)
HUBC 138.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.55%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.89%)
OGDC 212.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-1.51%)
PACE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
POWER 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.94%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 92.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.05%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.9%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.1%)
TRG 64.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.46%)
BR100 13,245 Decreased By -78 (-0.59%)
BR30 38,472 Decreased By -452.9 (-1.16%)
KSE100 124,093 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.21%)
KSE30 37,537 Decreased By -95.2 (-0.25%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s Zelensky hopes to push Trump on US Russia sanctions at G7

AFP Published June 12, 2025

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he hoped to press his US counterpart Donald Trump at the G7 summit this weekend to step up sanctions against Russia, as peace talks between the warring sides stall with the US president blaming both sides.

In two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul, Moscow and Kyiv have so far only agreed large-scale prisoner exchanges. Russia has rejected calls to halt its three-year invasion.

Trump has urged both sides to strike a peace deal and shown increasing frustration with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin for not having found a way to end the war.

Trump displayed his irritation again Thursday, telling reporters at the White House that “I’m very disappointed in Russia, but I’m disappointed in Ukraine also, because I think deals could have been made”.

The US president has at times threatened new sanctions on Russia, which has ramped up its aerial attacks during the talks, but has so far failed to follow through.

EU agrees new sanctions against Russia

Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv that “I count on having a conversation” with Trump at the G7.

“This sanctions package is very important. The final decision is still in the White House, it depends on the President of the United States,” he added.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, is pushing what he calls a bipartisan “bone-breaking” bill to introduce a 500-percent tariff on countries buying Russian oil and gas, mostly targeting China and India.

‘Appeasement’

Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia invaded in February 2022, with millions forced to flee their homes as towns and cities across eastern Ukraine have been flattened by heavy bombardments.

Trump’s return to the White House has upended the West’s vital aid for Kyiv.

Europe has been left scrambling to see how it could fill any gap if he decides to pull US military, financial and intelligence support.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius appeared to deliver a blow to those plans during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

Speaking alongside Zelensky, he said Berlin was not planning to deliver Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory.

Instead, Pistorius announced 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in additional military aid.

That setback for Kyiv came just after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga told a security conference in Rome that the “diplomacy of appeasement does not work with Russia” – a veiled reference to Trump’s soft approach towards Putin.

Trump tells Putin to make Ukraine deal ‘now’ or face tariffs, sanctions

We want to end this war this year,“ he said.

Russia has been advancing on the battlefield for months and launched record drone strikes at Ukraine in recent days.

Two civilians were killed in the frontline Donetsk region in a drone strike on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv has responded to Russian bombardments with its own wave of drone strikes.

In Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, a two-year-old child was killed following one such attack, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

POW swap

The warring sides completed the latest stage of a prisoner swap on Thursday, freeing wounded soldiers in line with a deal struck at talks in Istanbul.

“Today, warriors of our Armed Forces, National Guard, and Border Guard Service are back home,” Zelensky said on social media.

The two sides agreed to each free more than 1,000 prisoners of war – all wounded or under the age of 25 – and return the bodies of killed soldiers.

Zelensky published pictures of the Ukrainian servicemen, all with freshly shaved heads, draped in national flags and smiling as they made phone calls and hugged people welcoming them at the border.

“They all require medical treatment,” as they were “severely wounded and seriously ill”, Zelensky added.

At the exchange, AFP reporters saw dozens of people – mostly women – waiting with pictures of their captured or missing relatives, hoping the freed soldiers could offer news about them.

Russian state media showed Moscow’s returned troops in uniforms chanting “Russia, Russia” with national flags around their shoulders.

Russia later accused Ukraine of not being “ready to conduct exchanges” on a daily basis, as it said the two sides had agreed at the Istanbul talks.

Kyiv said further swaps would take place in the coming days.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin White House G7 summit Volodymyr Zelensky US Russia sanctions

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine’s Zelensky hopes to push Trump on US Russia sanctions at G7

Late profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains at KSE-100 Index

IHC affirms tax department’s stance in Rs59.3bn tower business transaction

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $167mn to clock in at $11.68bn

Boeing shares fall 5% after Air India’s Dreamliner jet crashes

Pakistan tanners invited to organise leather show in Malaysia

Pakistan braces for extreme weather as NDMA issues nationwide advisory

Sindh CM Murad calls pre-budget meeting on June 13

Air India plane crash: reactions from across the world

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

Read more stories