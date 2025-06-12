AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
Business & Finance

IHC affirms tax department’s stance in Rs59.3bn tower business transaction

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2025

A Division Bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), led by Justice Babar Sattar, has delivered a ruling in favour of revenue in a tax reference filed by a major telecom operator, a statement said on Thursday.

The ruling upholds the powers and jurisdiction of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in assessing tax liability on a high-value intra-group transaction involving the transfer of the telecom operator’s tower assets.

“As a result, the telecom operator is now liable to pay taxes amounting to approximately Rs22 billion ($78 million) on its gain from the transaction,” the statement from the FBR said.

FBR imposes new levy on locally-made, imported vehicles

The case focused on a 2018 internal asset reorganisation, where the telecom operator transferred its nationwide tower infrastructure to its wholly owned subsidiary.

The disposal of the assets for Rs98.5 billion ($940 million) by the telecom operator was recorded in its financial statements as an accounting gain of approximately Rs75.9 billion.

However, the telecom operator contended that the transaction was not taxable because the asset was disposed of to its wholly owned subsidiary, according to section 97(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (ITO) concerning intra-group transfers.

As per the details, the IHC dismissed the petitioner’s argument, stating that the provision permits a tax-neutral event only if all conditions of section 97 of the ITO are met.

This includes ensuring that the written-down value of the transferred asset remains unchanged in the hands of the transferee compared to the transferor, meaning the transaction should not generate any economic value leading to taxable income.

The court determined that the transaction was conducted at a fair market value of $940 million, accepted by the petitioner as consideration, thereby violating section 97 of the ITO.

Consequently, the court concluded that the gain from the transaction was clearly a taxable event since nothing remained to defer taxation to a later date.

Additionally, the court ruled that the commissioner had the authority to consider accounting income when evaluating taxable income.

“Under the guidance of Mr. Rashid Mehmood, Chairman, FBR, Legal Wing of the FBR headed by Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Member (Legal IR) in association with Director General (Law) has already taken a number of initiatives to actively pursue the pending cases by providing proper assistance to the courts.

Govt unveils ambitious digital overhaul for FBR in Budget 2025–26

“These collective efforts have resulted in resolution of large number of pending tax disputes at various legal fora involving revenue in billions of rupees. Ms. Asma Hamid, ASC, and Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan (DG Law) effectively represented the Federal Board of Revenue in this case,” the FBR said.

While dismissing another petition of the same telecom operator filed against a show cause notice issued under the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the Hon’able court-imposed cost of Rs100,000 upon the petitioner to be paid to Deputy Commissioner-IR, LTO, Islamabad within four weeks.

