Pakistan’s Wasim Akram praises his statue amid social media flak

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:38pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

KARACHI: Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram saluted on Thursday the “effort” of the artist who created a statue of him that has spawned scorn on social media.

The statue of Akram – one of the greatest left-arm fast bowlers to play the game – was installed outside the southwestern city of Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium in April.

Akram is shown bowling wearing the kit of the 1999 World Cup team, when Pakistan were runners-up.

Nearby is a statue of a tiger.

One fan mocked the statue, saying: “The only thing that looks real is the ball,” adding the face looked more like Hollywood hero Sylvester Stallone.

The affable Akram, however, took to social media to praise the effort.

“Lots of talk about my sculpture being erected at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad. Mine is definitely better than the tiger,” he posted on X.

“It’s the idea that matters. Credit to the creators, full marks for the effort and thanks to everyone involved.”

Australia has a history of placing statues of their iconic players outside their stadiums, while India unveiled one of master batter Sachin Tendulkar outside a stadium in Mumbai in 2023.

Niaz stadium chief Shiraz Leghari told AFP: “The artist did his best effort, but accepts it doesn’t resemble (Akram) a hundred percent.”

Akram is one of the country’s most celebrated cricketers, having represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs with 414 and 502 wickets respectively.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the 1992 World Cup when Pakistan claimed the trophy.

