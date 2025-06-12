AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
CPHL 88.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.54%)
FCCL 47.36 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-3.3%)
HUBC 138.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.55%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.89%)
OGDC 212.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-1.51%)
PACE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
POWER 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.94%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 92.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.05%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.9%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.1%)
TRG 64.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.46%)
BR100 13,245 Decreased By -78 (-0.59%)
BR30 38,472 Decreased By -452.9 (-1.16%)
KSE100 124,093 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.21%)
KSE30 37,537 Decreased By -95.2 (-0.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2025 03:30pm

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on Monday, June 16, 2025, to decide on the policy rate, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The SBP said it will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.

In its last meeting held on May 5, 2025, the MPC cut the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 11%.

This was the lowest policy rate since March 2022 (9.75%). The central bank has cut the rate by 1,100bps since June from an all-time high of 22%.

At the time, the MPC noted that inflation declined sharply during March and April, mainly due to a reduction in administered electricity prices and a continued downtrend in food inflation.

“Core inflation also declined in April, primarily reflecting favourable base effects amidst moderate demand conditions.

“Overall, the MPC assessed that the inflation outlook has improved further relative to the previous assessment.

“At the same time, the Committee viewed that the heightened global uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs and geopolitical developments could pose challenges for the economy. In this backdrop, the MPC emphasised the importance of maintaining a measured monetary policy stance,” read the statement.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation increased to 3.5% on a year-on-year basis in May 2025 as compared to 0.3% in the previous month and 11.8% in May 2024, revealed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

SBP MPC State Bank of Pakistan Monetary Policy Committee interest rates policy rate SBP MPC

Comments

200 characters

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

Late profit-taking wipes out gains at PSX

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

Gold prices per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Read more stories