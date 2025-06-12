Iran will not compromise on right to enrichment, says official

DUBAI: Iran will not abandon its right to uranium enrichment because of mounting frictions in the region, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, adding that a “friendly” regional country had alerted Tehran over a potential military strike by Israel.

The official said the tensions were intended to “influence Tehran to change its position about its nuclear rights” during talks with the United States on Sunday in Oman.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday US personnel were being moved out of the Middle East because it could be a “dangerous place”, adding that the United States would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Tehran and Washington will hold a new round of talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, to resolve a decades-long standoff over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran says to submit own nuclear proposal to US soon

After five rounds of discussions between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, several obstacles remain.

Among them are Iran’s rejection of a US demand that it commit to scrapping uranium enrichment.