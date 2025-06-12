AIRLINK 155.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.35%)
BOP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.73%)
FCCL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.92%)
FFL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
FLYNG 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.67%)
HUBC 138.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.14%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.37%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
OGDC 212.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.71%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.2%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-2.22%)
PRL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 92.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.26%)
SSGC 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.6%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
TRG 64.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.28%)
WAVESAPP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
BR100 13,260 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 38,527 Decreased By -397.3 (-1.02%)
KSE100 124,097 Decreased By -255.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 37,545 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.23%)
Iran will not compromise on right to enrichment, says official

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 01:09pm

DUBAI: Iran will not abandon its right to uranium enrichment because of mounting frictions in the region, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, adding that a “friendly” regional country had alerted Tehran over a potential military strike by Israel.

The official said the tensions were intended to “influence Tehran to change its position about its nuclear rights” during talks with the United States on Sunday in Oman.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday US personnel were being moved out of the Middle East because it could be a “dangerous place”, adding that the United States would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Tehran and Washington will hold a new round of talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, to resolve a decades-long standoff over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran says to submit own nuclear proposal to US soon

After five rounds of discussions between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, several obstacles remain.

Among them are Iran’s rejection of a US demand that it commit to scrapping uranium enrichment.

Iran Nuclear Deal Iran US relation Iran and US US Iran nuclear talks Iranian nuclear sites US Iran nuclear deal

