AIRLINK 155.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
BOP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CPHL 88.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.65%)
FCCL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.92%)
FFL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
FLYNG 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.73%)
HUBC 138.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
KEL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.03%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.84%)
MLCF 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
OGDC 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.71%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.89%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
POWER 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-2.22%)
PRL 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
PTC 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.36%)
SSGC 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.48%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.73%)
TRG 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
WAVESAPP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
BR100 13,260 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 38,527 Decreased By -397.3 (-1.02%)
KSE100 124,152 Decreased By -200.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 37,570 Decreased By -62 (-0.16%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets retreat on geopolitics

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 12:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday amid uncertainty following the U.S. decision to relocate personnel from the Middle East ahead of nuclear talks with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East because “it could be a dangerous place,” adding that the United States would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the U.S. is preparing a partial evacuation of its Iraqi embassy and will allow military dependents to leave locations around the Middle East due to heightened security risks in the region, according to U.S. and Iraqi sources.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1.3% as almost all its constituents were in negative territory including Al Rajhi Bank, which was down 0.6%.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.4%.

The decision by the U.S. to evacuate some personnel comes at a volatile moment in the region. Trump’s efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran appear to be deadlocked and U.S. intelligence indicates that Israel has been making preparations for a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Gulf bourses end mixed on US-China trade-talks

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Wednesday that if Iran was subjected to strikes it would retaliate by hitting U.S. bases in the region.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 1.7%, its biggest intraday fall since April, dragged down by losses across sectors and led by a 3% slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 1%, hit by a 2% fall in ADNOC Gas.

The Qatari index traded 0.8% lower, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 1%.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets retreat on geopolitics

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Read more stories