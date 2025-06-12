AIRLINK 155.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.41%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.73%)
FCCL 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.33%)
HUBC 138.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.3%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
MLCF 83.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
OGDC 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.2%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 14.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 170.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.21%)
PRL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 25.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.31%)
SSGC 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.31%)
TRG 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
BR100 13,260 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 38,527 Decreased By -397.3 (-1.02%)
KSE100 123,968 Decreased By -384.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 37,513 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares tumble as trade, geopolitical tensions mount

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 12:52pm

European shares dropped on Thursday, in their fourth straight session of declines, as trade optimism stemming from U.S.-China trade talks faded, while mounting geopolitical tensions led to the markets being more cautious.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4% at 549.41 points at 0707 GMT, while most regional bourses were also in the red.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was willing to extend the deadline for trade talks but it was not likely necessary as the U.S. will send offer letters to countries in a week or so.

However, markets were a little concerned about the European Union being able to clinch a deal before Trump’s July 8 deadline - when the tariff pause expires.

Geopolitical worries added more caution to markets already navigating U.S. tariff-driven uncertainty after trade talks with China did not offer a solution to de-escalate longstanding tensions.

European shares slip as markets unfazed by US-China deal

U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East because “it could be a dangerous place” amid rising tensions with Iran, Trump said on Wednesday.

In the market, travel and leisure stocks were the worst hit, down 1.7%, while industrial miners fell 1.1%.

Among stocks, BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) jumped 7.7% after raising its long-term financial targets ahead of its investor day.

Tesco gained 1.3% after Britain’s biggest food retailer’s domestic sales growth accelerated in its first quarter.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 STOXX Europe 600 Index

Comments

200 characters

European shares tumble as trade, geopolitical tensions mount

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Read more stories