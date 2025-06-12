AIRLINK 155.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.35%)
India tell Reddy to be ready for bigger bowling workload in England

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 12:10pm
India’s bowling attack will need regular contributions from all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy on the tour of England with Mohammed Shami absent due to fitness concerns and Jasprit Bumrah’s workload to be managed, bowling coach Morne Morkel said.

Team management have said pace spearhead Bumrah is likely to play only three of the five Tests in the series, which begins on June 20 in Leeds, with seam-bowling all-rounders Reddy and Shardul Thakur on standby to fill any gaps.

Morkel said he had challenged Reddy to bowl a bit more.

“He’s a guy that can bowl that magical ball, so for him it’s about creating that consistency, it’s something we want to work on, it’s important for his game as well,” he said after India’s practice session in Beckenham on Wednesday.

“I want to see the ball more in his hands, we all know what he can do with the bat.

“For a team, if we can have the bowling options especially in these conditions, I think he’ll be exciting and can complement this bowling attack.”

Reddy has five wickets from five Tests - all in Australia.

Bumrah, whenever fit, and Mohammed Siraj are the only automatic picks in the pace attack, while India can also turn to seamers Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Against an England side renowned for their ultra-aggressive batting, India bowlers will have to make an immediate impact and Morkel was pleased with their level of preparedness.

“England, the brand of cricket they play, we need to be on top of our game,” the former South Africa quick said.

“We can’t afford (time) to find our feet in this series. That’s one of the things that has impressed me so much in the two days, the few sessions we’ve had.

“The guys have stepped up by themselves, they’ve taken the ownership and responsibility, they’ve realised it’s going to be a tough tour.”

