India’s palm oil imports in May rose 84% from April to 592,888 metric tons, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said on Thursday.

Imports of soyoil increased 10.4% to 398,585 tons and sunflower oil imports rose 1.9% to 183,555 tons, the industry trade body said.