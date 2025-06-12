AIRLINK 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.78%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
FCCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
FLYNG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.83%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
MLCF 85.59 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.11%)
OGDC 217.89 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.2%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
PTC 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.92%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
SSGC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.47%)
SYM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
BR100 13,465 Increased By 141.9 (1.07%)
BR30 39,362 Increased By 438 (1.13%)
KSE100 125,910 Increased By 1557.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 38,102 Increased By 469.9 (1.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German defence minister in Kyiv on visit

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2025 11:54am

BERLIN: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, a spokesman in his ministry told AFP, a visit that comes as Russia escalates its bombardments of Ukraine.

The spokesman did not provide details on the visit, which started a day after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv killed three people and wounded 60 others.

This was Pistorius’s first trip to Ukraine since German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took office. Pistorius last visited Ukraine in January.

On Tuesday, Merz slammed Russian “terror against the civilian population” in Ukraine after Moscow escalated its bombardments.

Germany to boost military by up to 60,000 troops under new NATO targets

He said Russia’s latest actions were “anything but a proportionate response to the very precise Ukrainian attacks on military airfields and infrastructure in the last week”.

Merz’s comments come ahead of a G7 summit in Canada on June 15-17 and a NATO meeting later in the month, where allies will push US President Donald Trump to be more aggressive in punishing the Kremlin.

NATO Boris Pistorius

Comments

200 characters

German defence minister in Kyiv on visit

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Read more stories