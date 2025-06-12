AIRLINK 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.78%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
FCCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
FLYNG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.83%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
MLCF 85.59 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.11%)
OGDC 217.89 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.2%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
PTC 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.92%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
SSGC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.47%)
SYM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
BR100 13,465 Increased By 141.9 (1.07%)
BR30 39,362 Increased By 438 (1.13%)
KSE100 125,910 Increased By 1557.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 38,102 Increased By 469.9 (1.25%)
Jun 12, 2025
Markets

London copper rises; volatility fears linger

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 11:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: London copper prices inched up on Thursday, though analysts expect continued volatility amid persistent uncertainty over trade tariffs and underlying market fundamentals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.2% to $9,663.5 per metric ton by 0100 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.7% to 78,660 yuan ($10,935.94) a ton.

The U.S. dollar slid after data showed inflation in the world’s largest economy rose less than expected in May, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could resume cutting interest rates sooner rather than later.

A weaker dollar typically supports metal prices by making them more attractive to buyers using other currencies.

“The U.S.-China trade deal induced a muted response from the metal markets,” ANZ said.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “very happy” with a trade deal that restores a fragile trade truce with China, removing Beijing’s export curbs on rare earths and allowing Chinese students access to U.S. universities.

Copper slips on uncertainty over trade talks, demand

While the trade deal eased copper market concerns, uncertainties continue to linger, SHMET, a Shanghai-based commodity research house, said, adding that inventories in LME warehouses are down while China’s domestic copper stocks are up.

Rising inventories can point to softening demand.

Among other LME metals, zinc added 0.1% to $2,656.5 per ton, nickel rose 0.1% to $15,190, while tin fell 0.3% to $32,555 and lead eased 0.1% to $1,986.

Among other SHFE metals, aluminium gained 0.6% to 20,285 yuan a ton, zinc rose 0.1% to 22,035 yuan, nickel fell 0.8% to 120,520 yuan and tin lost 0.3% to 264,330 yuan.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market copper price

