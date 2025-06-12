AIRLINK 155.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.35%)
BOP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
CPHL 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.62%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.6%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.35%)
FLYNG 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.67%)
HUBC 138.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.47%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.37%)
MLCF 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
OGDC 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.57%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.2%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
PPL 170.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-2.08%)
PRL 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
PTC 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 92.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.26%)
SSGC 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.6%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.31%)
TRG 64.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
YOUW 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
BR100 13,260 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 38,527 Decreased By -397.3 (-1.02%)
KSE100 123,968 Decreased By -384.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 37,513 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures dip on weak demand

Reuters Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 03:12pm

BEIJING: Japanese rubber futures dropped on Thursday, snapping two sessions of gains, as weak demand and tariff uncertainties weighed on the market.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery was down 2.71% at 290.9 yen per kg.

“In general, demand is weak and inventories are ample in most consuming countries. Automotive sales are also facing headwinds so all of this could eventually affect rubber, a key raw material for the tyre market,” said Farah Miller, founder of rubber-focused data firm Helixtap in Singapore.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery dropped 1.81% to 13,585 yuan per metric ton.

The most active July butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE eased 1.12% to 11,035 yuan per metric ton.

The price of Thailand’s benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) and block rubber was down 0.22% and 0.63% at 76.88 baht and 61.8 baht, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei average futures fell 0.7% to close at 38,173.09.

Japanese rubber futures extend gains

A government survey showed Japan’s business sentiment worsened in April-June for the first time in five quarters, amid concerns over U.S. tariff policy hitting the export-heavy economy.

Automakers and auto parts makers expect profits to plunge 19.8% in fiscal 2025, the survey showed.

Oil prices eased on Thursday, reversing gains made earlier in the Asian trading session, as market participants assessed a U.S. decision to move personnel from the Middle East ahead of talks with Iran over the latter’s nuclear-related activity.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for July delivery last traded at 160.4 U.S. cents per kg, down 1.9%.

rubber Japanese rubber rubber price rubber market Rubber crops

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures dip on weak demand

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Read more stories