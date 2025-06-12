Rubio marks Russia Day, reaffirms calls for peace with Ukraine

The United States supports Russians’ aspirations for a brighter future, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the occasion of Russia Day, reaffirming a desire for constructive engagement in efforts to bring about peace in the war with Ukraine.

The Russia Day holiday marks the country’s 1990 declaration of sovereignty, more than a year before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future,” Rubio said in a statement on the State Department website.

“We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

“It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries.”

On Wednesday, Russian news agencies said Moscow’s new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, pledged to work to fully restore ties with Washington as he formally presented his credentials to President Donald Trump.

Ties between Moscow and Washington have improved since Trump took office, as the two discuss a possible resolution to the Ukraine conflict.