AIRLINK 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.78%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
FCCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
FLYNG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.83%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
MLCF 85.59 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.11%)
OGDC 217.89 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.2%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
PTC 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.92%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
SSGC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.47%)
SYM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
BR100 13,465 Increased By 141.9 (1.07%)
BR30 39,362 Increased By 438 (1.13%)
KSE100 125,910 Increased By 1557.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 38,102 Increased By 469.9 (1.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China markets flat, Hong Kong dips as initial trade optimism wanes

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 10:43am

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks steadied after an initial fall and Hong Kong shares were trading lower on Thursday, led by declines in the tech sector, as markets struggled to sustain positive momentum from Sino-U.S. trade talks that provided few concrete details.

A trade truce between the world’s two biggest economies was back on track, according to U.S President Donald Trump, a day after negotiators from Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework to ease bilateral retaliatory tariffs.

Under the agreement, Beijing will lift export restrictions on rare earths minerals while the U.S. will restore Chinese students’ access to its universities, Trump said on Truth Social.

Yet the terms remain subject to final approvals with details notably absent. The 55% tariffs on Chinese imports will also remain unchanged, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

“We still don’t know if what Trump says will actually happen. It’s disappointing that the tariffs rates was not dialled down at all and tech curbs on China was not even mentioned,” said Jason Chan, senior investment strategist at Bank of East Asia, Hong Kong.

The talks left key issues like chip exports unaddressed, meaning conflicts are set to emerge in the future, while no one knows how long the current truce will last, he added.

China, HK stocks steady as US-China trade talks offer few surprises

At the midday trading break, China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 0.03%, reversing an earlier loss of as much as 0.6% and climbing back to a three-week high touched in the previous session.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.5% to pull back from its highest level in nearly three months.

Tech shares led losses in both onshore and offshore markets. The CSI Semiconductor Index declined 1.1%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 1% in Hong Kong.

Among major losers, chipmaker SMIC declined 1.7% to a one-week low. Alibaba weakened around 2% and EV-maker Xpeng slid 5%.

The CSI Rare Earth Index edged up 0.4% after slipping nearly 1% in the morning session, touching the highest level since November.

Chinese markets have been struggling to recover from trade shocks for the past two months, after Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2 that threatened the global trade system.

The CSI 300 Index has barely eked out any gains since then, while Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has climbed around 4%, with both lagging the around 10% bounce in the MSCI World Index.

Wang Zhuo, partner at Zhuozhu Investment, said the market is less sensitive to trade talks and investors are shifting their focus to economic fundamentals.

“The key for China now is to bolster manufacturers’ confidence, and break the deflationary trend,” Wang said.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China markets flat, Hong Kong dips as initial trade optimism wanes

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Read more stories