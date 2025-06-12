AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-12

Centcom chief calls ties with Pakistan vital to US security

NNI Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla described on Wednesday relations with Pakistan as “vital” to US national security.

Addressing US Senate Armed Services Committee meeting, General Michael Kurilla said that the entire world recognizes Pakistan’s positive and proactive role in fight against terrorism.

He said that relations with Pakistan are vital to US national security. Michael Kurilla has praised Pakistan’s role in the fight against terrorism.

General Kurilla said; “ISIS Khorasan is currently one of the most active terrorist organizations in the world.”

He said the United States cannot afford to break ties with Pakistan for the sake of India. He said that the US, in cooperation with Pakistan, has been conducting successful operations against IS.

General Kurilla lauded that Pakistan has arrested at least five senior IS leaders. He also confirmed that Pakistan handed over the main suspect in the Kabul Airport bombing to the United States. “With Pakistan’s continued cooperation, the US is now close to crushing IS”, General Kurilla said. He said Pakistan has emerged as an exceptional counter-terrorism partner. General Kurilla acknowledged that “close intelligence cooperation with Pakistan has resulted in the killing and arrest of dozens of ISIS-K terrorists.”

He said these arrests include at least five of the organization’s most wanted leaders.

General Kurilla said Pakistani authorities have provided the US with several important successes through intelligence sharing. He said these successes include the arrest and extradition of the mastermind of gate bombing Jafar.

