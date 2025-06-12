AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-12

US willing to help resolve Kashmir dispute

INP Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am

WASHINGTON: The United States has hinted that President Donald Trump could serve as a mediator in the ongoing Kashmir conflict between Pakistan and India, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that has heightened tensions between the two nations.

During a State Department briefing, spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted Trump’s potential role, stating that “we all recognize that President Trump in each step that he takes, it’s made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’d want to manage something like that. He seems very much to be – and not just seems but he is – has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible.”

The comments follow a diplomatic push by Pakistan to counter India’s accusations that Islamabad was responsible for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, a claim Pakistan has firmly denied.

A Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with US officials last week, including Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional peace.

Tammy further stated that the “State Department officials, including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, met with the Pakistani parliamentary delegation during a visit they had to Washington last week. She reiterated U.S. support for the ongoing ceasefire – as you might imagine, thank God – between India and Pakistan.” Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts extend beyond Washington, with the delegation scheduled to visit London and Brussels to advocate Islamabad’s position on the Kashmir issue.

