IWT’s disruption warned off: India trying to sabotage Trump’s peace efforts: Bilawal

LONDON: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan continues to advocate for peace, while India persists with its war narrative.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Pakistan High Commission in London, accompanied by members of a parliamentary delegation on Wednesday, Bilawal said “Pakistan is looking to US President Donald Trump for Kashmir resolution while Indian government is trying to sabotage the American president’s peace efforts.”

Bilawal reiterated “Pakistan believes in dialogue as the only path to resolving core issues, including the Kashmir dispute.” He said India was using terrorists as a diplomatic tool.

Bilawal emphasised that both Pakistani and Indian people desired peace and that ongoing hostilities were counterproductive to regional stability.

Bilawal strongly warned India against any move to disrupt the Indus Waters Treaty, stating, “Even threatening to cut off water supply amounts to a clear declaration of war.”

The PPP chairman said “India cannot suspend or annul the treaty, which is internationally recognised and legally binding.”

Commenting on the country’s military leadership, Bilawal said General Asim Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal not only for winning battles but also for aligning with the aspirations of the people.

Highlighting past military engagements, he remarked, “Although India may have had numerical strength, Pakistani forces gave a powerful and measured response.”

Bilawal claimed that “India often says one thing but does another, alleging that New Delhi continues to use terrorist organisations to sabotage peace in the region.”

Bilawal emphasised that the Pakistani armed forces had proven their ability to defend the country, and Pakistan always exercised its right to a strong defence when needed.

Bilawal said threatening Pakistan was a violation of the UN Charter, even though Pakistan was talking about peace and India was talking about war.

Bilawal Bhutto also expressed gratitude to the entire delegation representing Pakistan and reiterated that all regional issues can be resolved through dialogue and negotiation. “We want lasting peace in the region,” he said.

Looking ahead, he announced that the delegation would travel to Brussels to convey Pakistan’s message to the European Union.

Earlier, the PPP chairman arrived at the Pakistan High Commission in London, where he recorded his remarks in the guestbook, accompanied by senior members of Pakistan’s high-level diplomatic delegation.

Upon arrival, they were warmly received by High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal and his team.