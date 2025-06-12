PM leaves for UAE today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday (June 12).

The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, which are marked by mutual trust, shared values, and close cooperation across multiple sectors, said the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in a statement.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and other senior officers.

Prime Minister Sharif will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and concern will be discussed during the high-level interactions.

The Prime Minister’s visit will serve to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, deepen economic ties, and foster multifaceted collaboration. This visit is a manifestation of Pakistan’s and UAE’s shared commitment to bolstering the mutually beneficial strategic partnership, enhancing cooperation in existing areas of mutual interest, and exploring new avenues for further strengthening the bilateral cordial relations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif undertook an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on 5–6 June on eve of Eid-ul-Azha. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation.

