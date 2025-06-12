PTI concerned over delay in hearing of IK’s cases

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday raised concerns over the delay in the hearing of cases against PTI founder Imran Khan, saying the trials were being intentionally stalled.

It noted that once again, hearings in two fabricated cases against Imran Khan have been postponed; the proceedings, originally scheduled for this week, have now been adjourned for 20 days until July 1st.

“This calculated delay appears to serve two purposes: first, to limit Khan’s ability to engage in political consultations related to the planned protest movement; and second, to push the matter into the judicial recess beginning July 1, which will halt court proceedings until August. This effectively ensures that Khan remains incarcerated without trial for an extended period,” it claimed.

According to the PTI Punjab, the pattern is clear, false cases are filed, only to have their trials intentionally stalled. Lawyers are made unavailable, judges are conveniently on leave, and justice is obstructed at every turn. Those orchestrating these cases know well that a fair trial would see them dismissed as baseless.

Since the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the judiciary has been rendered ineffective, turning the legal system into a mockery. Despite our repeated efforts to seek justice through the courts, we continue to face disappointment.

It warned that by restricting legal avenues, the system is pushing them towards the streets; if justice cannot be served in courtrooms they are prepared to seek it elsewhere.

