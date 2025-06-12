AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-12

PTI concerned over delay in hearing of IK’s cases

Recorder Report Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 08:41am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday raised concerns over the delay in the hearing of cases against PTI founder Imran Khan, saying the trials were being intentionally stalled.

It noted that once again, hearings in two fabricated cases against Imran Khan have been postponed; the proceedings, originally scheduled for this week, have now been adjourned for 20 days until July 1st.

“This calculated delay appears to serve two purposes: first, to limit Khan’s ability to engage in political consultations related to the planned protest movement; and second, to push the matter into the judicial recess beginning July 1, which will halt court proceedings until August. This effectively ensures that Khan remains incarcerated without trial for an extended period,” it claimed.

According to the PTI Punjab, the pattern is clear, false cases are filed, only to have their trials intentionally stalled. Lawyers are made unavailable, judges are conveniently on leave, and justice is obstructed at every turn. Those orchestrating these cases know well that a fair trial would see them dismissed as baseless.

Since the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the judiciary has been rendered ineffective, turning the legal system into a mockery. Despite our repeated efforts to seek justice through the courts, we continue to face disappointment.

It warned that by restricting legal avenues, the system is pushing them towards the streets; if justice cannot be served in courtrooms they are prepared to seek it elsewhere.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan PTI Punjab PTI founder

Comments

200 characters

PTI concerned over delay in hearing of IK’s cases

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

Tax fraud: IR officers get power of arrest

FBR imposes new levy on locally-made, imported vehicles

Imported cotton yarn: APTMA hails 18pc sales tax imposition

Read more stories