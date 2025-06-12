AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-12

PITB opens registrations for new batch of SheWins

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am

LAHORE: To empower women through digital skills and career-building opportunities, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened registrations for a new batch of its flagship training initiative, SheWins.

The programme offers both on-campus and online training options, enabling women to learn market-relevant digital skills from the comfort of their homes or through hands-on classroom experience, said PITB on Wednesday. Aspiring female candidates can apply for courses in e-commerce, social media marketing, YouTube content creation and video editing, graphic and brand design and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

So far, over 2,000 women have completed the programme and launched their online businesses, creating a ripple effect of digital inclusion and economic independence. To be eligible, applicants must be between 16 to 50 years of age and possess at least a Matric-level education. Interested candidates can register online through the official SheWins website.

Speaking on the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that through the SheWins programme, they are equipping women with modern, in-demand skills and helping them establish a strong digital identity. Their goal is to foster inclusive growth by enabling women to drive positive change in the online economy, he added.

