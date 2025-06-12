AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
PFA discards 1,050kg of diseased chicken

Published June 12, 2025

LAHORE: The Meat Safety Task Force of the Punjab Food Authority discarded 1,050 kg of diseased chicken during a crackdown in Tollinton Market.

Food safety teams inspected poultry meat from 17 suppliers and poultry shops, during which 28,000kg of chicken was examined. The seized meat was found to be underweight and infected with various diseases, including the flu.

The DG PFA said the unwholesome chicken was about to be supplied to vendors in Tollinton Market. Veterinary experts declared the meat unfit for human consumption after a thorough inspection. He said that selling or processing meat from sick birds is a serious offence under the food laws. Heavy fines were imposed on violators involved in the illegal trade.

The DG said that PFA is working to upgrade the meat supply chain and ensure food safety in line with international standards. He added that a modern slaughterhouse will soon be established in Tollinton Market.

He said that all available resources are being utilised to eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab. He also advised the public to avoid pre-slaughtered meat and prefer live poultry slaughtered in their presence.

