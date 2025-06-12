AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-12

Kamal visits FDI Directorate

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Immunisation (FDI) is administering vaccination for protection against 12 deadly preventable diseases through over 9,000 health centres nationwide.

This was stated by the Director General (DG) FDI, Dr Soofia Yunus, during a briefing to the Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, who visited the FDI Directorate, here on Wednesday to review its operations, performance, achievements and challenges faced by the Expanded Programme on Immunization.

The minister was accompanied by Health Secretary Syed Waqarul Hassan, according to the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health.

Dr Yunus, briefed the minister on the functions of the directorate, highlighting the key role of the immunisation programme in preventing 12 deadly vaccine preventable diseases across the country.

Recognising the importance of an effective vaccination programme, Minister Kamal instructed that vacant positions within the programme should be advertised immediately and filled with qualified and competent professionals through a transparent recruitment process. “To ensure the success of the vaccination programme, the appointment of skilled professionals is crucial,” he emphasised. “We must evaluate the challenges and formulate practical recommendations to strengthen the programme.”

He also announced plans to engage with provincial health ministers to build a unified and robust approach to immunisation and directed the teams to share challenges that the minister will be discussing with health ministers for strengthening the Expanded Programme on Immunization.

Kamal shared his vision of a transformative shift in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) by advocating for a model where the responsibility, interest and ownership to seek out immunisation services lies with parents and caregivers, who are encouraged to visit government health facilities proactively.

Under this new direction, the emphasis will be on empowering and mobilising communities to take initiative in accessing vaccines, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Kamal maintained that this approach will enhance public awareness, strengthen demand, and increase accountability for routine immunisation. By encouraging families to engage actively with the health system, he aims to improve service quality, boost vaccination coverage, and instil long-term health-seeking behaviour, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and sustainable national immunization program.

The minister also visited FDI’s 1166 Sehat Tahaffuz Free Helpline and the Vaccine Logistics Management Information System (vLMIS) Control Room, where he received a detailed briefing on their operations.

He issued directives for further improvement of the systems to enhance service delivery.

In this regard, the minister stated that reviewing our existing strategy and learning from our mistakes is an opportunity for us. Hence, FDI Team is directed to redevelop a strategy in 15 days that shall lead us towards our ultimate immunisation goal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

vaccination programme Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal Federal Directorate of Immunisation Dr Soofia Yunus

Comments

200 characters

Kamal visits FDI Directorate

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

Tax fraud: IR officers get power of arrest

FBR imposes new levy on locally-made, imported vehicles

Imported cotton yarn: APTMA hails 18pc sales tax imposition

Read more stories