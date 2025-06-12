‘Al-Qadir Trust scam’: IHC again defers hearing on appeals of IK, Bushra

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, again deferred hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s appeals seeking suspension of their sentence in 190 million pound case.

A two-member bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif was to conduct hearing of the case but the case was adjourned due to non-availability of Justice Asif.

The IHC’s decision to defer the case led the protests by PTI leaders and workers outside the court premises. The protestors included PTI lawyers, workers, Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with PTI Punjab Chief Organizer Aliya Hamza and Senator Seemee Ezdi.

The protesters demanded the suspension of sentences and bail for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound case.

Later, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also arrived at the IHC to join the protest while they also met Secretary to IHC Acting Chief Justice for fixation of the case.

In this matter, Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi have approached the IHC seeking suspension of their sentences.

They have moved the court through their counsel Barrister Salman Safdar and cited the state and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents.

Counsel Salman stated in the petition that the petitioners were convicted by the Accountability Court (I) Islamabad through judgment dated 17.01.2025, wherein, they were held guilty for commission of offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined u/s 9 (a) (ii) (iv) (vi) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and Imran was sentenced u/s 10 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 14 years and fine amounting to Rs10,00,000.

Through the instant petition, they sought indulgence of this court for “Suspension” of conviction and sentence awarded to them, till the final disposal of the main appeal already filed in the IHC.

