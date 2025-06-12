AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-12

World Day Against Child Labour marked: Collective action needed to provide secure future for our children: President

Recorder Report Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that child labour is a global challenge that demands collective action by government and civil society to provide a secure future for our children.

“Pakistan, as a signatory to various international conventions aimed at eliminating child labour, is fully committed to ending the exploitation of children. Today, we observed the World Day Against Child Labour, which reminds us to make efforts to protect every child from exploitation and to build a future where children can learn, play, and grow in a safe and dignified environment,” the president said in his message.

He said that Pakistan has taken several steps to prevent exploitation and help affected children. He said that Pakistan has enacted the National Commission on Rights of Child Act (2017), the ICT Child Protection Act (2018), the Juvenile Justice System Act (2018), the Employment of Children’s Act (1991), and the Domestic Workers Act (2002). He said that Pakistan has also established effective mechanisms and service units for the prevention of child exploitation, child labour, and providing care and rehabilitation to the affected children. He said that such interventions also include the establishment of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child, the Child Protection Institute, and the Child Welfare Bureaus.

While the government continues to enforce laws and policies, ending child labour is a joint responsibility, he said, “I urge employers to strictly follow child labour laws and ensure that their workplaces are free from exploitation. I call on parents and guardians to prioritise the education of their children instead of short-term gains. I urge schools and teachers to identify children at risk of dropping out and keep them in classrooms. The media needs to raise awareness about Child Labour, and philanthropists and civil society should support vulnerable families so that no child is forced into labour due to poverty.”

“Today, I also call upon the international community to pay urgent attention to the suffering of children in conflict zones such as Gaza. Thousands of innocent children in these areas have been displaced, injured, or orphaned due to violence and aggression by the occupation forces. Many children face hunger, trauma, and a heightened risk of being pushed into child labour. These children need immediate global support, protection, and justice,” the president said.

He urged government institutions, civil society, human rights defenders, the media, United Nations agencies, educators, parents, and Ulema to take practical steps to end child labour. “Together, we can dismantle the systems that exploit children and create a Pakistan and a world where every child is free to dream, learn, and build a brighter future,” he said.

