Imran Khan: ATC rejects further time for polygraph, photogrammetric tests

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected the police's request for further time to conduct polygraph and photogrammetric tests of PTI former Chairman Imran Khan in May 09 riots cases as he had already refused to undergo the tests twice.

The court had reserved the verdict after completion of the arguments on the police’s plea seeking more time to conduct the tests. The court directed the investigation officer to complete the probe.

The court rejecting the fresh plea of the police, remarked that the police granted permission twice but it failed to conduct polygraph and photogrammetric tests of the accused. The court also said that the accused was given two opportunities to prove his innocence now it would be a mere waste of time to give the accused a third opportunity.

The court also said that it was a unique case in which the suspect was not willing to prove his innocence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025