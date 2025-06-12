AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-12

Air Karachi inks MRO deal with PIA

Recorder Report Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 08:40am

KARACHI: Air Karachi has signed a maintenance agreement with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to acquire engineering services from the national flag carrier.

According to the details, under the agreement, Air Karachi will acquire engineering services or MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) services from PIA.

The agreement was signed by CEO PIA, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, and Air Karachi’s Chairman Hanif Gohar and CEO AVM Imran Majid (retd). Senior officials from PIA and Air Karachi were present.

PIA spokesman said that the airline’s Engineering Division has the capacity and capability for maintenance, repair, and overhaul that is available and being offered to other airlines, adding that this agreement would generate additional revenue for PIA through MRO facilities.

PIA Air Karachi MRO deal maintenance agreement

