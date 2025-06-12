AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-12

PSA opposes 18pc GST on imported solar panels

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed imposition of 18% General Sales Tax (GST) on imported solar panels, as outlined in the Federal Budget 2025–2026. In a formal representation submitted to the Ministry of Power, the PSA cautioned that the move could significantly derail Pakistan’s progress in renewable energy adoption at a critical juncture.

According to the PSA, the imposition of this tax risks reversing the positive momentum built over the past several years, which has enabled widespread access to clean, affordable energy and contributed to national energy security. The association argues that the GST will increase the upfront cost of solar installations, making the technology less affordable for households and small businesses already grappling with high electricity prices.

PSA Chairman Waqas Moosa emphasised, “At a time when the world is accelerating toward clean and renewable energy, this tax may inadvertently discourage solar adoption and undermine our collective climate and energy goals.”

The association challenged the rationale that the tax would protect local manufacturing, stating that Pakistan currently lacks a large-scale or high-efficiency solar panel manufacturing base. Local units mostly produce low-wattage panels that do not compete with imported technologies, making the protectionist impact of the tax marginal at best.

In its letter, the PSA proposed alternative solutions such as phased incentives for local solar assembly, R\&D support, and GST exemptions for residential and small-scale solar buyers to strike a balance between industrial policy and clean energy access.

The Association urged the government to reconsider the proposed GST, warning that higher costs could make solar less competitive than fossil fuels — which are not only environmentally harmful but also strain Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. The PSA reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with policymakers on sustainable, forward-thinking strategies to achieve energy independence and ensure long-term energy security for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

GST Pakistan Solar Association

Comments

200 characters

PSA opposes 18pc GST on imported solar panels

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

Tax fraud: IR officers get power of arrest

FBR imposes new levy on locally-made, imported vehicles

Imported cotton yarn: APTMA hails 18pc sales tax imposition

Read more stories