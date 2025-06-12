SKMT’s Eid-ul-Azha Qurbani Service attracts record support

LAHORE: For over a decade, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) has turned the spirit of Eid ul Azha into an opportunity to serve humanity through its annual Qurbani service. This initiative not only brings joy to thousands of families by providing nutritious meat but also supports SKMT’s mission to fight cancer, with proceeds from animal hide sales directly funding treatment for underprivileged cancer patients.

This year, SKMT recorded a notable increase in both Qurbani orders and hide collections compared to the previous year, reflecting the steadfast trust and generosity of supporters across Pakistan. Over 75% of SKMT’s patients receive financially supported treatment, made possible through initiatives like this.

Despite a heatwave, SKMT’s dedicated staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure safe and dignified meat distribution. This year, 518,000 kilograms of meat was distributed among 86,000 needy families in different parts of Pakistan, spreading smiles during Eid ul Azha.

SKMT extends heartfelt gratitude to all supporters, volunteers, and staff whose contributions made this initiative a resounding success, creating a meaningful impact for cancer patients and families in need.

