First Hajj flight reaches Lahore

LAHORE: The first Hajj flight, Airblue flight PA-473, reached Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday, carrying 147 pilgrims from Jeddah.

The flight marked the beginning of the post-Hajj return season. Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer received the pilgrims at the airport and offered garlands and prayers for their safe return. Director Hajj Directorate Lahore Syed Muhammad Arif Hazoor, Deputy Director Mujeeb Shah, the airport manager, customs, airport security force officers and others were also present.

While talking to the media, Imran Nazeer congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Ministry of Religious Affairs for making the best arrangements for pilgrims.

On this occasion, the pilgrims expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the comprehensive arrangements made by the government for their holy journey. “We are thankful to the government for the excellent arrangements,” said a pilgrim.

Moreover, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s first Hajj flight, PK 936, arrived at the Lahore Airport at 2:45 pm, bringing back 328 pilgrims from Jeddah. PIA officials, including District Manager Agha Zaheeruddin, Station Manager Ashfaq Awan, Airport Manager, Chief Security Officer, and other staff, warmly welcomed the pilgrims upon their arrival.

According to a PIA spokesperson, on the first day of the post-Hajj operation, four flights departed from Jeddah to various cities in Pakistan: two flights arrived in the federal capital Islamabad, one flight landed in Karachi, and one flight arrived in Lahore. In total, approximately 950 pilgrims were expected to return home on this first day.

The PIA has made special arrangements to ensure the convenience of the pilgrims at the Jeddah Hajj Terminal. Chief Executive Officer Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat is personally overseeing the repatriation operation. The post-Hajj operation is set to continue from June 10 until July 10.

