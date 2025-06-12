Armed forces — an acclamation—II

Narendra Modi is seriously suffering from the effects of misadventure and is on fire. He claimed Pakistan begged for ceasefire; he is in fact refuting and repudiating President Donald Trump who, to the contrary, has repeatedly said that he brokered a truce at the behest of keeping South Asia at peace.

Indians were shocked by the ferocity of response and ran helter-skelter to stop what could have been greater embarrassment than they faced during those 16 hours. The truce engineered by the US gave Indians a saving grace.

But Modi more out of shame says “it is not over yet”. Describing the toothless operation ‘Sindoor’, the delusional Modi on last Friday (30thMay) seeking to woo voters blurted boastfully (embarrassingly), “it was just one arrow from country’s quiver. …Our fight…nor has it come to an end”. India is still on a war path.

Armed forces — an acclamation — I

India is sending emissaries to important capitals to damage-control the loss of prestige, loss of misconceived invincibility and the loss of morality. To do this the Modi government is relying on Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor.

He has now lowered himself in global estimation by siding with Modi; hitherto he was seen as an impartial politician/ historian. It is now obvious that deep inside him too resides a bigoted version of Modi, equally dangerous and who without making it overtly obvious subscribes to the Hindutva concept.

In a recent interview boasting intoxicatedly, he said, “the colour of Sindoor will match the colour of blood”. Shashi remains unaware of the power of a martyr’s blood; red in colour that can burn the skull when placed in the parted hair. They are literally mocking those women who they widowed in pursuit of adventure. Shame.

Our armed forces deserve a salute. In the wake of provocations they remained resolutely steadfast in maintaining grace, restraint and the standards of warfare. Indians mistook our internal political situation as a weakness; little did they realise we may have our domestic political squabbles, but when the territorial integrity of our beloved homeland is challenged, we merge our energies irrevocably to become a formidable bulwark, like the Rock of Gibraltar, against aggressors.

We are united as a nation backed by strong and brave armed forces. The advisors to Modi applied schoolboy logic. They (Pakistanis) seem disunited, let’s attack Pakistan! What a grave mistake they made.

Our army or the entire clan of armed forces deserves accolades for yet again not only defending successfully from the aggressor but also for giving them a run for their money.

Literally, just calculate the cost of one Rafale, times five, nay six.

Under the able leadership and command of the now Field Marshall, Gen. Asim Munir, after restraint, we proved our capability and capacity. Army in consonance with Air Force and Navy acted together only when the Indian belligerence was getting out of hands. The Air Chief led from the front too, so did the Naval forces.

If the press reports be correct, it seems that arising out of uncontrollable hallucinations; India wanted to create a naval blockade for Karachi and to the Gulf. They backed off when they saw our Navy’s movements and readiness to engage. They saved their battle ships but not their aircrafts!

India must know their war posturing strengthens our nerves and resolve, it sharpens our skills; and our enemy foolishly helps us to make ourselves formidable foe to them.

As a tribute to our courageous soldiers, I would like to sing an anonymously written war song during the WW-I; “O death, where is thy sting- a ling- a ling- a ling, O grave, thy victory? The bells of hell go ting -a- ling, a- ling, a- ling, for you but not for me”. An American proverb is: A singing army and a singing people can’t be defeated.

The only way Indians can on hindsight win the war is to ask Bollywood to conjure some false story line; with necessary masala, they can commission the holier than the Pope, Javed Akhtar, to write the script, who has openly said and showed preference to be in hell. But isn’t that a very comfortable abode for a man of such lowly thoughts and character?

Modi, the disguised Tartar, must be put in place by the Indian electorate for being the cause of embarrassment and global humiliation; something India did not suffer even when they were beaten hands down by the Chinese in 1962. Nehru couldn’t survive the pain.

Generally, Indians are peace loving and Hinduism is as noble as any other religion. Modi has tarnished both. In order to correct the wrong done, the man on the street must voice the sentiments through the ballot box, to repair the damage done. Modi must be shown the door by Indians.

The government should not take their eyes off the radar. In a concerted manner and joint efforts, the Field Marshall and other service chiefs must remain alert to any fresh misadventure.

Indians would do well if they dislodge Modi, Amit Shah, etc., and all their accomplices (not more than two dozen in a population of over 1.4 billion people) and pack them off to isolation in Andaman Islands or still better make them part of the Bay of Bengal. He must face people’s retribution for the harm caused.

India continues to be a pad in the straw. We must remain alert. The snake in the grass will raise its head again.

“Heart of Oak our ships, Heart of Oak are our men. We always are ready; steady, boys, steady; we will fight and we’ll conquer again and again.” (Hearts of Oak- by David Garrick).

They rang the war bells and ended wringing their hands.

Armed forces, Zindabad. Pakistan Paindabad.

