Gulf bourses end mixed on US-China trade-talks

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Wednesday as there was little progress in US-China trade talks, dashing hopes it would ease long-standing tensions between the world’s largest economies.

Top officials of both countries said on Tuesday they agreed on a framework to get their trade truce back on track and remove China’s export restrictions on rare earths, while offering little sign of a durable resolution.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index - which traded after a four-session eid break - gave up early gains to finish flat.

Meanwhile, the kingdom’s crude oil supply to China is set to dip slightly in July, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing trade sources, but still strong for a third straight month as the OPEC kingpin regains its market share supplying the world’s top crude importer.