AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-12

Chicago soybean higher on US-China trade hopes

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean prices ticked up on Wednesday to hold close to a two-week high, as investors cautiously welcomed news that US and Chinese officials agreed on a framework to preserve a truce in their countries’ trade war.

Corn and wheat also edged higher, with corn moving away from a six-month low and wheat from a near two-week low on Tuesday, though favourable US and global production prospects continued to curb the cereal markets. Price moves were limited, with traders awaiting more details on the outcome of the US-Chinese talks and watching for US inflation data later on Wednesday. Grain markets are also turning their attention to monthly US Department of Agriculture world crop forecasts on Thursday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $10.59-3/4 per bushel by 1050 GMT, near Tuesday’s peak that was the highest since May 28. “The soybean market has stabilised. We’re going to have to wait to see what happens next in the trade talks,” Argus Media analyst Maxence Devillers said.

China is the world’s biggest soybean importer, while the United States is the No. 2 exporter of the oilseed. Chinese retaliatory tariffs on US agricultural goods have curbed soybean trade, with Brazil dominating record Chinese soybean imports in May.

After a bumper Brazilian harvest, a good start to the US growing season was also hanging over the soybean market.

In cereals, CBOT wheat added 0.2% to $5.35-3/4 a bushel, after slipping to its lowest since May 29 on Tuesday, while corn gained 0.7% to $4.42 a bushel after reaching its weakest level since Dec. 5 in the previous session. Wheat prices came under pressure after the US Department of Agriculture raised its ratings for both spring and winter wheat crops, tempering concerns about rain damage in the run-up to harvesting. Supply prospects have also been bolstered by a satisfactory crop outlook in top wheat exporter Russia.

“There’s not much to make prices rebound at the moment when you look at fundamentals, the crop outlook is decent,” Devillers said of wheat.

In corn, brisk US exports were lending some support, but the feed grain market was also pressured by favourable crop conditions in both the United States and Brazil.

soybean soybean crop soybean price

Comments

200 characters

Chicago soybean higher on US-China trade hopes

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

Tax fraud: IR officers get power of arrest

FBR imposes new levy on locally-made, imported vehicles

Imported cotton yarn: APTMA hails 18pc sales tax imposition

Read more stories