Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,656 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,149 tonnes of import cargo and 125,507 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 125,507 comprised of 75,526 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,6,601 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,7 ,380 tonnes of Dap & 36,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 60,149 comprised of 34,384 Containerized Cargo,15, 698 Clinkers, 467 Rice & 9,600 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, X-Press Cassiopeia, Sc Ocaen Lxi, Mac Tokyo, Beijing Bridge, Wan Hal 661, Sheng Li Ji & Mm Madrid berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Hong Yong Chang Sheng, Gfs Giselle, Cosmic Tige, Chemroad Dita & Sheng Li Ji, sailed form the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Valence, Lebrethah and Asia Inspire left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Xin Lian Chang, Ncc Sama and Nordic Masa are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 97,377 tonnes, comprising 74,073 tonnes imports cargo and 23,304 export cargo carried in 2,335 Containers (1,035 TEUs Imports &1,300 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Chemroad Leo and Gas Emerland & five more ships, Meltemi, Xin Lian Chang, Hansa Africa, Zhong Hang Sheng and MSC Michigan VII carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Wednesday 11th June, while two more container ships, MSC Janis-3 and MSC Roberta-V are due to arrive at outer anchorage on 12th June, 2025.

