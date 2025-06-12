KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 11, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Royal Rice Star Shiping June 10th, 2025
Galaxy
MW-2 Global Steel Coil NYK PAK June 10th, 2025
Oriole
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO NCC Sama Gasoline Trans Marine June 9th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Amoy Soya East Wind June 8th, 2025
Sunny Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur LPG M InternationalJune 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Nordic Chemicals Alpine June 10th, 2025
Masa
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine June 11th, 2025
Valence Container East Wind -do-
Lebrethah LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Xin Lian Chang Container GAC June 11th, 2025
NCC Sama Gasoline Trans Marine -do-
Nordic Masa Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chem Soya Alpine June 11th, 2025
Ocean Leo Bean Oil
Gas Emerlad Chemicals Alpine -do-
Falkonera Soya East Wind Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
AN-61 LPG M International -do-
Sedra Steel Plates Universal Ship -do-
Lyric Harmony Canola Ocean Service -do-
Hanyu Freesa Chemicals Alpine -do-
Sea Ways Soya Alpine -do-
Kolbers Bean Oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Meltemi Mogas Alpine June 11th, 2025
Xin Lian Chang Container AP Line PAK -do-
Hansa Africa Container Maersk Line -do-
Zhong Hang Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Sheng
MSC
Michigan-VII Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC Janis-III Container MSC PAK June 12th, 2025
MSC Roberta-V Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
