Markets Print 2025-06-12

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 11, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Royal          Rice           Star Shiping  June 10th, 2025
                  Galaxy
MW-2              Global         Steel Coil     NYK PAK       June 10th, 2025
                  Oriole
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             NCC Sama       Gasoline       Trans Marine   June 9th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Amoy           Soya           East Wind      June 8th, 2025
                  Sunny          Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Bateleur       LPG            M InternationalJune 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Nordic         Chemicals      Alpine        June 10th, 2025
                  Masa
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Asia Inspire      Palm oil       Alpine                       June 11th, 2025
Valence           Container      East Wind                               -do-
Lebrethah         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Xin Lian Chang    Container      GAC                          June 11th, 2025
NCC Sama          Gasoline       Trans Marine                            -do-
Nordic Masa       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chem              Soya           Alpine                       June 11th, 2025
Ocean Leo         Bean Oil
Gas Emerlad       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Falkonera         Soya           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
AN-61             LPG            M International                         -do-
Sedra             Steel Plates   Universal Ship                          -do-
Lyric Harmony     Canola         Ocean Service                           -do-
Hanyu Freesa      Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Sea Ways          Soya           Alpine                                  -do-
Kolbers           Bean Oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Meltemi           Mogas          Alpine                       June 11th, 2025
Xin Lian Chang    Container      AP Line PAK                             -do-
Hansa Africa      Container      Maersk Line                             -do-
Zhong Hang        Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Sheng
MSC
Michigan-VII      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC Janis-III     Container      MSC PAK                      June 12th, 2025
MSC Roberta-V     Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

