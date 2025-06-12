Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 11, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Royal Rice Star Shiping June 10th, 2025 Galaxy MW-2 Global Steel Coil NYK PAK June 10th, 2025 Oriole MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO NCC Sama Gasoline Trans Marine June 9th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Amoy Soya East Wind June 8th, 2025 Sunny Bean Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG M InternationalJune 8th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Nordic Chemicals Alpine June 10th, 2025 Masa ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine June 11th, 2025 Valence Container East Wind -do- Lebrethah LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Xin Lian Chang Container GAC June 11th, 2025 NCC Sama Gasoline Trans Marine -do- Nordic Masa Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Chem Soya Alpine June 11th, 2025 Ocean Leo Bean Oil Gas Emerlad Chemicals Alpine -do- Falkonera Soya East Wind Waiting for Berths Bean Seed AN-61 LPG M International -do- Sedra Steel Plates Universal Ship -do- Lyric Harmony Canola Ocean Service -do- Hanyu Freesa Chemicals Alpine -do- Sea Ways Soya Alpine -do- Kolbers Bean Oil ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Meltemi Mogas Alpine June 11th, 2025 Xin Lian Chang Container AP Line PAK -do- Hansa Africa Container Maersk Line -do- Zhong Hang Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Sheng MSC Michigan-VII Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Janis-III Container MSC PAK June 12th, 2025 MSC Roberta-V Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

