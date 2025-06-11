AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli strike kills one in Lebanon’s south: ministry

AFP Published June 11, 2025

BEIRUT: One person was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on a village in southern Lebanon, the health ministry reported, the latest deadly attack despite a November ceasefire.

“The raid carried out by an enemy Israeli drone on the town of Beit Lif, in the Bint Jbeil district, resulted in one martyr and three people injured,” read a statement from the ministry.

The official National News Agency said the strike targeted a house’s courtyard in the town, adding that a missile hit the homeowner’s car.

Israeli gunfire, airstrikes kill 60 in Gaza, many near aid site, medics say

Israel has regularly bombed its northern neighbour since the November ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with group Hezbollah including two months of full-blown war.

The agreement required Hezbollah fighters to withdraw north of the Litani river, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border, and dismantle all military infrastructure to its south.

It also required Israel to withdraw all of its troops from Lebanon, but it has kept them in five positions it deems “strategic”.

Lebanon Hezbollah fighters Israeli strikes

Comments

200 characters

Israeli strike kills one in Lebanon’s south: ministry

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in May, up 16% MoM

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Pakistan tanners say collected more animal skins, hides this year

Pakistan an ‘exceptional counterterrorism partner’: US CENTCOM chief

Pakistan budget for FY2025-26 in brief

Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26

Air Karachi signs aircraft maintenance agreement with PIA

Oil rises to 7-week high on US-China trade deal

Musk says he regrets some posts he made about Trump

Rupee declines against US dollar

Read more stories