Israeli strike kills one in Lebanon’s south: ministry

BEIRUT: One person was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on a village in southern Lebanon, the health ministry reported, the latest deadly attack despite a November ceasefire.

“The raid carried out by an enemy Israeli drone on the town of Beit Lif, in the Bint Jbeil district, resulted in one martyr and three people injured,” read a statement from the ministry.

The official National News Agency said the strike targeted a house’s courtyard in the town, adding that a missile hit the homeowner’s car.

Israel has regularly bombed its northern neighbour since the November ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with group Hezbollah including two months of full-blown war.

The agreement required Hezbollah fighters to withdraw north of the Litani river, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border, and dismantle all military infrastructure to its south.

It also required Israel to withdraw all of its troops from Lebanon, but it has kept them in five positions it deems “strategic”.