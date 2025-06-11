PCB confirms one change in selection committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed one change in the national selection committee.

The PCB spokesman said in an official statement that the board has only replaced the data analyst, who will have no voting right during team selection.

The PCB spokesman said that Hassan Cheema has been replaced by Usman Hashmi as the data analyst to assist the selection committee.

The current members of the selection committee are as follows:

Aqib Javed (Member)

Aleem Dar (Member)

Asad Shafiq (Member)

Azhar Ali (Member)

The spokesman said the selection committee is bound to discuss with Head Coach and Captain of respected formats before finalizing the team.