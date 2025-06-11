AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US inflation edges up as Trump tariffs flow through economy

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2025 07:21pm

WASHINGTON: US consumer inflation ticked up in May, in line with analyst expectations, government data showed Wednesday as President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs began to ripple through the world’s biggest economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) came in at 2.4 percent from a year ago after a 2.3 percent reading in April, the Labor Department said, with headline figures cooled by energy prices.

All eyes were on US inflation data after Trump imposed a blanket 10 percent levy on imports from almost all trading partners in early April.

He also unveiled higher rates on dozens of economies including India and the European Union, although these have been suspended until early July.

Trump engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff escalation with China as well, with both sides temporarily lowering high levies on each other’s products in May.

Despite the wide-ranging duties, analysts said it will take months to gauge the impact on consumer inflation.

This is partly because businesses rushed to stockpile goods before Trump’s new tariffs kicked in – and they are now still working their way through existing inventory.

US tariffs may hamper efforts to cool inflation: Fed official

“As that inventory level gets worked down, we’ll see a larger and larger pass-through of the tariffs,” Nationwide chief economist Kathy Bostjancic told AFP.

Between April and May, CPI was up 0.1 percent, cooling from a 0.2 percent increase from March to April.

While housing prices climbed alongside food costs, energy prices edged down over the month, the report added.

The energy index fell 1.0 percent in May from a month ago, as the gasoline index declined over the month.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core CPI was up 2.8 percent from a year ago, the Labor Department said.

‘Early signs’

“Many Americans are enjoying cheaper gas prices this summer,” said Navy Federal Credit Union chief economist Heather Long.

“But there are early signs of what is coming for Main Street: grocery store prices and appliance costs rose in May,” she added in a note.

Samuel Tombs, chief US economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, estimates that retailers usually take at least three months to pass on cost increases to customers.

He expects price increases for “core goods” to gain momentum in June and peak in July, while remaining elevated for the rest of the year – assuming current tariff policies remain in place.

But Bostjancic said she did not expect the latest inflation report to significantly impact the US central bank’s interest rate decision next week.

“The guidance remains that there’s such a great degree of uncertainty of how the increased tariffs will affect prices and ultimately the economy,” she said.

“They need to wait and see, to see how this plays out over the coming months. And we should learn a lot more from the data through the summer and early fall,” she added.

The Federal Reserve has begun cutting interest rates after the Covid-19 pandemic as officials monitor progress in lowering inflation sustainably.

But Fed policymakers have been cautious in recent months as they monitor how the Trump administration’s policies affect the economy.

US inflation

Comments

200 characters

US inflation edges up as Trump tariffs flow through economy

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in May, up 16% MoM

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Pakistan an ‘exceptional counterterrorism partner’: US CENTCOM chief

Pakistan budget for FY2025-26 in brief

Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26

Air Karachi signs aircraft maintenance agreement with PIA

Oil rises to 7-week high on US-China trade deal

Musk says he regrets some posts he made about Trump

Rupee declines against US dollar

Attock Refinery says throughput reduced during Eid

Read more stories